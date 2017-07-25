V-103 SUMMER REC CENTER TAKEOVER
Tuesday
Jul 25, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wade Walker Family YMCA
5605 Rockbridge Rd SW
Stone Mountain, GA 30088 Map
Come join V-103, the People’s Station for our “V-103 Summer Rec Center Takeover" as we broadcast live with Big Tigger.
Come have fun with us Tuesday, July 25 from 2pm-6pm at the Wade Walker Family YMCA at 5605 Rockbridge Rd in Stone Mountain! It’s going to be a family Affair with lots of field games, food, dancing and a special performance by Block Entertainment’s Artist K Jay. Don’t miss out on opportunities to meet V-103 personalities, DJ's, win prizes, watch performances by local artists, dance teams, hear music by DJ Willy WoW and much more.
That’s Tuesday, July 25, 2017 2pm-6pm. See you there!
