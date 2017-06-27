V-103 SUMMER REC CENTER TAKEOVER
Tuesday
Jun 27, 2017 – 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boys & Girls Club
382 Stone Mountain St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Map
More Info
Come join V-103, The People’s Station, for our “V-103 Summer Rec Center Takeover" as we broadcast live with Big Tigger.
Come have fun with us Tuesday, June 27 from 2pm-6pm at the Lawrenceville Boys & Girls Club at 382 Stone Mountain Street! It’s going to be a family Affair with lots of field games, food, dancing and a special performance by Block ENTertainment’s Artist K-Jay. Don’t miss out on opportunities to meet V-103 personalities, win prizes, watch performances by local artists, dance teams, and much more.
