International Fitness Party...Fitness on the Beach
Saturday
Aug 12, 2017 – 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clayton International Beach
2300 GA-138
Jonesboro, GA 30236 Map
More Info
Are you tired of the same workouts and routines? If so, try something new and refreshing! Clayton County Parks and Recreation presents the International Fitness Party...Fitness on the beach brought to you by V-103 and Get Pulsed! V-103 will be in the house from 10am to 12 noon giving away prizes the first 30 people that mention V-103 at the entrance will receive FREE parking. The classes consist of Aqua Fitness, Zumba and more for the whole community. And since we're about that FIT life, everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO to the The Flint River Family Adventure – September 9-10, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy! SPACE IS LIMITED so register HERE today!
http://www.internationalfitnessparty.com/
