Events

The Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will host their Annual Community Health Fair and Back-to-Event

Saturday

Aug 5, 2017 – 10:00 AM

2330 River Rd
Ellenwood, GA 30294 Map

More Info

Please come out and join us!
-Backpack Giveaway- 300+ free backpacks with supplies will be given to Dekalb County students in attendance
-Free health screenings
-Free Financial management education
-Free physical fitness classes
-Free massage therapy
-Free Kids’ Zone
-And much, more

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Daddy Yankee

Demand it!

Don Omar

Demand it!

Jowell Y Randy

Demand it!

Wisin y Yandel

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live