The Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will host their Annual Community Health Fair and Back-to-Event
Please come out and join us!
-Backpack Giveaway- 300+ free backpacks with supplies will be given to Dekalb County students in attendance
-Free health screenings
-Free Financial management education
-Free physical fitness classes
-Free massage therapy
-Free Kids’ Zone
-And much, more
