Taste of Atlanta
Friday
Oct 20, 2017 – All Day
(daily until Oct 22, 2017)
The Historic Old Fourth Ward Park
664 Rankin Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30308 Map
Official Box Office
Secondary Box Office
More Info
Save the date for Taste of Atlanta’s Sweet 16! The party kicks off Friday, October 20th from 7:30-11pm with chef hosts Jonathan and Justin Fox (Fox Bros. BBQ), 25 restaurants, drinks and desserts galore. The festival continues Saturday, October 21st from 12-7pm and Sunday from 12-6pm with over 90 restaurants with tasting tents, cooking stages, music, beverages and more! Charity partners include Open Hand, Cooking Matters, The Giving Kitchen, American Culinary Federation (Greater Atlanta Chapter), Hospitality Education Foundation, Second Helpings Atlanta and Georgia Organics. Click the link to learn more about Taste of Atlanta and to buy tickets: tasteofatlanta.com
