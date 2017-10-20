Events

Taste of Atlanta

Friday

Oct 20, 2017 – All Day

(daily until Oct 22, 2017)

664 Rankin Street NE
Atlanta, GA 30308 Map

Official Box Office

Find Tickets Official

Secondary Box Office

Find Tickets Official

More Info

Save the date for Taste of Atlanta’s Sweet 16! The party kicks off Friday, October 20th from 7:30-11pm with chef hosts Jonathan and Justin Fox (Fox Bros. BBQ), 25 restaurants, drinks and desserts galore. The festival continues Saturday, October 21st from 12-7pm and Sunday from 12-6pm with over 90 restaurants with tasting tents, cooking stages, music, beverages and more! Charity partners include Open Hand, Cooking Matters, The Giving Kitchen, American Culinary Federation (Greater Atlanta Chapter), Hospitality Education Foundation, Second Helpings Atlanta and Georgia Organics. Click the link to learn more about Taste of Atlanta and to buy tickets: tasteofatlanta.com
Get Tickets

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

The Rolling Stones

Demand it!

the Doors

Demand it!

U2

Demand it!

Eric Clapton

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live