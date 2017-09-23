

The FTC rates Georgia among the top three states for identity theft—and Seniors are often the target of Medicare Fraud and Scam artists!JenCare Senior Medical Centers are dedicated to the health and well-being of Seniors and are hosting a, from 10:00am until 12:00 noon, exclusively for Seniors, at the five JenCare Senior Medical Centers in the Atlanta area.Secure shredding will be done on site to destroy up to two bags or boxes of documents that contain your Social Security number, birth date, banking accounts, passwords and pin numbers, old ID’s, medical insurance cards or passports, including old credit cards and applications.Bring your personal and sensitive documents to one of the five JenCare Senior Medical Centers:And join WAOK andat 1325 Ralph David Abernathy in West End ---from 10 AM to 12 Noon for a live remote broadcast---Saturday—September 23Give yourself some peace of mind and join us for Senior Shred IT Day, at one of the five JenCare Senior Medical Centers - Doctors dedicated to serving Seniors.