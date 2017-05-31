GET FIT. BE HEALTHY. CLOCK IN
Join V-103 at HX Fitness for a FREE 1-hour fitness boot camp with personal trainer and creator of H.E.A.T. Xtreme, Darrell Patterson WEDNESDAY May 31st at 7pm. Kick that work up a notch with fitness enthusiast "DP" to a hip hop backdrop and live DJ. And since we're about that FIT life, everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to win a pair of passes to the SPRING CREEK WEEKEND PADDLE JUNE 2 - 4, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy!
CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED.
To register Download the free HX Fitness APP:
Apple Users:
https://appsto.re/us/_CvUjb.i
Android Users:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.hxfitnessinc&hl=en
1) Click on Enrollments
2) Click on H.E.A.T. sponsored by V103
3) Click on Book Workshop
