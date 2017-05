Join V-103 at HX Fitness for a FREE 1-hour fitness boot camp with personal trainer and creator of H.E.A.T. Xtreme, Darrell Patterson WEDNESDAY May 31st at 7pm. Kick that work up a notch with fitness enthusiast "DP" to a hip hop backdrop and live DJ. And since we're about that FIT life, everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to win a pair of passes to the SPRING CREEK WEEKEND PADDLE JUNE 2 - 4, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy!CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED.To register Download the free HX Fitness APP:1) Click on Enrollments2) Click on H.E.A.T. sponsored by V1033) Click on Book Workshop