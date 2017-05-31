THE BIG TIGGER SHOW IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

GET FIT. BE HEALTHY. CLOCK IN

Wednesday

May 31, 2017 – 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

1356 English St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318 Map

More Info

Join V-103  at HX Fitness for a FREE 1-hour fitness boot camp with personal trainer and creator of H.E.A.T. Xtreme, Darrell Patterson WEDNESDAY May 31st at 7pm.  Kick that work up a notch with fitness enthusiast  "DP" to a hip hop backdrop and live DJ.  And since we're about that FIT life,  everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to win a pair of passes to the SPRING CREEK WEEKEND PADDLE JUNE 2 - 4, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy!

CLASS SIZE IS LIMITED.

To register  Download the free HX Fitness APP:

Apple Users:

https://appsto.re/us/_CvUjb.i

Android Users:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.hxfitnessinc&hl=en

1) Click on Enrollments

2) Click on H.E.A.T. sponsored by V103

3) Click on Book Workshop

GeorgiaConservancy.org | HEATXtremeInc.com

