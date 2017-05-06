Events

Food That Rocks - A Celebration of Sandy Springs

Saturday

May 6, 2017 – 6:30 PM - 11:00 PM

705 Hammond Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30328 Map

More Info

Join V-103 LIVE for Food That Rocks Saturday, May 6th in Hammond Park! Enjoy tastes, beer, wine and cocktails from more than 25 Sandy Springs restaurants. Proceeds to benefit 3 local charities- Ian’s Friends Foundation, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and Second Helpings Atlanta. Click the link to learn more about Food That Rocks and to buy tickets: http://bit.ly/2jCEza4

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Jeff Dunham

Demand it!

Rascal Flatts

Demand it!

Kathleen Madigan

Demand it!

Alan Jackson

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live