Food That Rocks - A Celebration of Sandy Springs
More Info
Join V-103 LIVE for Food That Rocks Saturday, May 6th in Hammond Park! Enjoy tastes, beer, wine and cocktails from more than 25 Sandy Springs restaurants. Proceeds to benefit 3 local charities- Ian’s Friends Foundation, Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and Second Helpings Atlanta. Click the link to learn more about Food That Rocks and to buy tickets: http://bit.ly/2jCEza4
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business