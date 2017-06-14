Events

Wednesday

Jun 14, 2017 – 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

3756 Roswell Rd NE Suite 16
Atlanta, GA 30342 Map

More Info

Join V-103 and Road Runner Sports Adventure for a FREE 60 minute scavenger-like fun run filled with giveaways and prizes THURSDAY, June 29th at 7pm! Get ready to head out into the urban wilderness for a FREE work out and a chance to win gift certificates and prizes courtesy of Road Runner sports!… And since we're about that FiT life,  everyone who attends will be entered into an onsite drawing to WIN A TRIP FOR TWO to to the CLOUDLAND CANYON ADVENTURE August 4 - 6, 2017 courtesy of the Georgia Conservancy! Register HERE today!


