ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS BACK TO SCHOOL PARTY
Saturday
Jul 29, 2017 – 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Boulevard
Atlanta, GA Map
More Info
Join V-103 from 9-1PM for the 3RD ANNUAL ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Back to School Bash Saturday July 29, 2017 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Atlanta Public School students and families can show up with a student report card for each APS student for free admission and on the spot access to more than 70 community and district organizations that offer resources for new and returning students, on-site school registration, health screenings and immunizations for students, afterschool education and enrichment programs, Information about APS services and programs and more. FREE PARKING AVAILABLE. For more details visit www.atlantapublicschools.us
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business