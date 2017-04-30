RAMONA DEBREAUX'S DAY PARTY IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE DJ BOOTH |

Atlanta Autism Speaks Walk

Sunday

Apr 30, 2017 – 8:00 AM

755 Hank Aaron Drive SW
Atlanta, GA 30302 Map

Walk…for your child, brother, sister or friend.

Walk…to raise funds for vital research, services and resources.

Walk…for understanding and acceptance.

Autism Speaks Walks are powered by love for people living with autism.

Funds raised fuel Autism Speaks’ mission to promote solutions

For the lifelong needs of individuals with autism and their families.

Register for the Atlanta Autism Speaks Walk in partnership with the Marcus Autism Center

On Sunday, April 30th. at www.autismspeakswalk.org
Register Today!

