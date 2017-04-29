2017 Walk to End Lupus Now
Saturday
Apr 29, 2017 – 8:00 AM
Piedmont Park
Tenth Street and Piedmont Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30309 Map
More Info
Did you know that over 55,000 Georgians and over 1.5 million Americans suffer from lupus?
Be part of the 10th year celebration of the Walk to End Lupus Now, on Saturday, April 29th at Piedmont Park, still the largest LFA walk in the nation! Raising funds will change lives! Register to walk or donate at LupusGA.org OR call the Georgia Chapter at 770-333-5930
Help Us Solve the Cruel Mystery and Join the Fight to End Lupus!
