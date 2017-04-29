THE RYAN CAMERON MORNING SHOW WITH WANDA SMITH IS LIVE NOW Watch V-103 |WATCH THE STREAM FROM THE STUDIO | Read More

Events

2017 Walk to End Lupus Now

Saturday

Apr 29, 2017 – 8:00 AM

Tenth Street and Piedmont Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30309 Map

More Info

Did you know that over 55,000 Georgians and over 1.5 million Americans suffer from lupus?
Be part of the 10th year celebration of the Walk to End Lupus Now, on Saturday, April 29th at Piedmont Park, still the largest LFA walk in the nation! Raising funds will change lives! Register to walk or donate at LupusGA.org OR call the Georgia Chapter at 770-333-5930

Help Us Solve the Cruel Mystery and Join the Fight to End Lupus!
http://www.lupusga.org/

Bring These Top Artists To Your City

Flyleaf

Demand it!

Linkin Park

Demand it!

Switchfoot

Demand it!

Three Days Grace

Demand it!

Demand it! ®

and Never Miss a Show Again!

Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business

More From V-103 - The People's Station

Get The App
New Podcast Network
Get Our Newsletter

Listen Live