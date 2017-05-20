2017 Atlanta Kidney Walk
Don’t miss a chance to participate in the 2017 Atlanta Kidney Walk on May 20 at 8am at Atlantic Station. The Kidney Walk is not about kidney disease. It’s about people with kidney disease coming together, united in one cause: to celebrate life and each other. The Kidney Walk is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness of kidney disease and raise funds to support lifesaving programs for patients, their families, and those at risk. Because funding builds the future, it helps build a world where kidney disease is caught "early” and treated before it causes significant damage. It builds a world where people don’t have to get a dialysis treatment to stay alive. It builds a world with no wait list for people seeking a kidney. Be a part of a community of 85,000 individuals at more than 100 Kidney Walks who share a determination to end kidney disease. Register at kidneywalk.org today!
